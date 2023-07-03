Watch Now
Salt Lake Police looking for individuals responsible for burning Pride flags

Salt Lake City Police Department
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 15:16:19-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are looking for tips as they investigate multiple Pride flags being cut down and burned throughout Salt Lake City.

Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, a homeowner in the area of 850 South Washington Street reported their pride flag had been cut down and burned, Salt Lake Police reported.

While responding, officers learned that at least four other Pride flags in the area had been vandalized.

Photos show Pride flags cut off homes and pieces of charred flag burned on the sidewalk.

As the investigation ensued, officers determined the vandalism likely happened between 1 and 1:30 a.m.

Officials are asking those in the area to check their home surveillance footage and doorbell cameras to see if there are any clues that could help as the search for a suspect is underway.

"The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors," police wrote in a statement. "The Salt Lake City Police Department educates its officers and works with our community to recognize, and condemn, hate crimes and works to prevent them from occurring in the future."

If you have any information that may be helpful in the investigation, call 801-799-3000.

