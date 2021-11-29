Salt Lake Tribune, PBS Frontline collaborate on special investigation into Utah police shootings

SALT LAKE CITY — In recent years, anger has reached a boiling point over police shootings both in Utah and across the country.

FOX 13’s content-sharing partners at The Salt Lake Tribune worked with PBS Frontline to document the process of investigating what may be behind the spike in use of deadly force.

Utah saw 30 police shootings last year, tying previous record

Their new documentary called "Shots Fired" takes a look at deadly police shooting in the Salt Lake area as seen from a few different perspectives — such as reporters, police officers, victims, activists and state leaders who called for police reform.

The film includes the work of some Tribune reporters, including Jessica Miller.

FOX 13 spoke with Miller about the investigation.

The full documentary is called "Shots Fired" and can be watched on the PBS Frontline website. More in-depth articles about the shootings are also available on the Tribune's website.