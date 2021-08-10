Salt Lake Valley seeing shortage of crossing guards as school year approaches

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — With a new school year just days away, crossing guards are needed throughout Salt Lake Valley.

So, the push is on to train and hire those folks who help our children get to school safely.

At this point there are several police agencies throughout the valley looking to fill crossing guard positions, including in West Valley city, where they currently have eight or nine open positions.

Det. Mike Millett is in charge of the crossing guard unit here. We actually pulled him out of a class where he’s currently instructing a half dozen, perspective crossing guards.

He says these are often unsung and overlooked position, but they provide an invaluable service along with bringing piece of mind to parents.

“We have 82 posts in West Valley that we fill every day, morning and afternoon," said Det. Millett. "We have multiple elementary schools that we service and it’s our goal to make sure every kid gets to and from school safe.”

Whether you work from home, or maybe you’re retired and can spare a few hours in the mornings and afternoons and have any interest at all in being a crossing guard, West Valley City would love to hear from you.

A background check is required, then a six hour class. After that they give you the tools that you need and you even get paid.

The application for West Valley City is online along with some more information about the job, we’ve got a link to that, here.