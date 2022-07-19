Watch Now
Salt Lakers doing a good job conserving water so far this year

Posted at 7:45 AM, Jul 19, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City residents are doing their share to conserve water amid one of the most severe droughts in modern history.

A daily water use chart put out by the city's public utilities department indicates residents are using much less water so far in 2022 than in the three past years.

Salt Lakers are using about 130 million gallons a day.

That's a lot, but about 40 million gallons fewer than the last few years, and more than 80 million fewer gallons than back in the year 2000.

