Salvation Army prepares to help Utahns in need this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salvation Army is gearing up for the holiday season as they prepare to help people in need.

They are preparing not only for Thanksgiving, but also the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree program.

The Salt Lake City Salvation Army plans to give out 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving.

After that, they’ll move into Red Kettle season which is their biggest fundraiser of the year, collecting money to help people in Salt Lake through the holidays.

Capitan Rob Lawler says, this year they’re seeing more people who need help, particularly in groups that are being left out of government subsides, like senior citizens.

“Everywhere you go there’s just not a lot of cheer, and that is one way that we can find cheer, is by helping someone else, and so I’m hoping that people will find the cheer of giving, not just to give, but to give because it is helping someone else,” said Captain Rob Lawler, Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is also struggling to find volunteers to help with its holiday programs.

They need bell ringers and people to help pack toys for the Angel Tree program.

They say even an hour of someone’s time can make a difference.

If you’d like to help you can contact the Salvation Army, here.