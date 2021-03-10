San Juan County issues warning about fraudulent Pfizer survey email

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Scammers are using the news about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to defraud the public about a survey that claims to pay a reward, according to the San Juan County Utah Emergency Management Office.

It is a common tactic for con artists to use current headlines to trick people into believing an email or Facebook posting is legitimate, as the false posting often mimics what people have read about in the news.

They warn that a fraudulent email is circulating that claims to pay people who have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination $90 to take a follow-up survey, but say there are red flags of fraud that should alert the public, including the following:

1. The Pfizer logo is incorrect.

2. The corporate address is wrong.

3. Nothing of Pfizer's website mentions the survey.

These red flags are not obvious to the casual user, so it's important to verify this kind of information before completing a survey that may compromise sensitive personal information. Scammers then use this data to commit fraud, it's important to verify the request before filling out any request for such information.