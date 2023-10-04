Sandy City clears the way for transitional housing at old motel

SANDY, Utah — Nearly three months after a nonprofit bought an abandoned motel in Sandy City with the intent of converting it into transitional housing, city leaders have cleared the way for the project to happen.

In a meeting Tuesday night, Sandy City unanimously approved a code change that will allow the former Econolodge, located at 8955 S. 255 W., to be converted into transitional housing for at-risk seniors experiencing homelessness and others who are medically vulnerable.

The organization Shelter the Homeless purchased the property at the beginning of July. Since then, they had to submit a general development application to the city and get input from the public before leaders voted to determine if the project could move forward.

"...We would like to approach this as a community partner, as a good neighbor and we thank you for all the time you have put into this," said Laurie Hopkins, Executive Director of Shelter the Homeless. "We really appreciate it."

Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski has been supportive of the plan since the property was purchased, saying that she believes the new facility will be one way Sandy can participate in finding solutions to end homelessness.

“The operating conditions agreed upon are in the best interest of both the community and those served," Zoltanski said in a statement. "The [medically vulnerable people] model is a new kind of facility to help the most vulnerable address immediate needs, such as shelter and medical care, and work toward a positive path to permanent housing. It will save lives and help direct the homeless on a path to permanent housing.”

Residents at the facility will be hand-selected by Shelter the Homeless leaders based on specific criteria. After being accepted, residents will be allowed to stay in the transitional housing for up to two years.

To be selected to live in the facility, individuals have to be at least 62 years old or have "significant underlying health conditions or are in need of recuperative care."

In total, the facility will be able to house about 165 people.

It's been made clear since the property was purchased that it will not serve as a "walk-in" facility for anybody who needs shelter. However, the hope is that the project will be able to relieve some pressure on overnight shelters in other areas of Salt Lake County.

City leaders also expressed that the Sandy facility will likely eliminate their mandatory contribution to Utah's homeless mitigation fund, to which they currently contribute $275,000 to annually.