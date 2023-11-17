Sandy City mascot is something to squawk about

SANDY, Utah — There’s a feathery hero who took his place this week as the new Sandy City mascot.

Titan is a 21-year-old cockatoo who certainly knows how to turn a phrase and is definitely something to squawk about.

"That's the first thing he'll greet you with is that 'I love you,'" said Ian Williams, Director of Sandy Animal Services. "And if that doesn't bring a smile to your face, I don't know what will."

Sandy Animal Services is caring for Titan, who came to them in a slightly different way than others they have cared for. In a touching gesture, a 90-year-old man gave his beloved Titan to the facility after losing his wife.

"He said that Titan sat as a companion, a constant companion at her side," Williams explained.

The bird and the man's wife were inseparable, but after her passing he didn’t want Titan's future to be at risk. So as a solution, the city happily made the bird the new city mascot with the intent that he would serve as an ambassador for Sandy.

Now, Titan gets to educate and interact with groups that come in, including Leanna Polad, a student who initially admitted being a little scared of birds.

"First time I met him, I was a little scared because I wasn't around birds, but I really like him," said Polad. "He's funny and cute."

So as Titan greets and dances his way into the hearts of Sandy residents, he will get to carry on his owner's legacy for years to come. He isn't just a cockatoo; he's a symbol of companionship, love, and the enduring bond between humans and animals.