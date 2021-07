SANDY, Utah — Firefighters helped a woman by pushing her car safely out of traffic after she ran out of fuel in front of a fire station.

The Sandy City Fire Department A boy uses a hose under supervision of a firefighter in Sandy, Utah

The Sandy City fire department on Tuesday talked about the incident in a post Tuesday and shared photos. The firefighters even gave the woman and her son a tour of the fire station.

The Sandy City Fire Department Firefighters pose with a woman and her son after they helped when she ran out of gas.

Talk about a good place to run out of gas!