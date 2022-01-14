Sandy man stole U.S. flag during Capitol insurrection, FBI says

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal prosecutors want a 24-year-old Sandy man to serve three months in prison for rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Jacob Wiedrich stole a large American flag with decorative gold tassels from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to prosecutor’s written sentencing recommendation. The FBI found the flag in July while executing a search warrant at Wiedrich’s home, according to the filing.

Photos included in the recommendation show a wooden chest. A second photo shows a folded flag inside that chest.

FBI Flag found inside home of Jacob Wiedrich allegedly stolen from U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In asking for the prison time, prosecutors cited the theft as well as profanity Wiedrich is alleged to have yelled at police that day, and they say he lied to the FBI.

Prosecutors made the judge a list of things Wiedrich recorded himself saying and then posted to Snapchat:

“We’re not giving up!”

“This is America!”

“We’re not done!”

“U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!”

“Been tear gassed, been shot with rubber bullets, the whole f——— nine. Got in my eye right now. God-d—- it. This is America. This is our chance for freedom.”

“This is our house!”

“Charge!”

“Charge the mother f——-!”

“F—- these guys!”

“We ride for Trump we die for Trump!

Wiedrich has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating at the Capitol. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday and faces up to six months in prison.

Some of the insurrection defendants who have pleaded guilty to the same charge have received only probation, though they weren’t all accused of theft.

Wiedrich remains free while he awaits sentencing.