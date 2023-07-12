Sandy motel bought with intent to create transitional housing for medically vulnerable

SANDY, Utah — Sandy City announced the purchase of a motel by a Utah nonprofit organization that wants to convert the space into transitional housing for qualified medically vulnerable people.

Shelter the Homeless bought the property, a former Econolodge located at 8955 South 255 West.

Although the city has not received an official application, the organization has declared its intentions to convert the motel to transitional housing for qualified medically vulnerable people.

City officials explained in a news release that the facility would serve people who fall into a strict set of criteria.

Residents in the former motel would include low to no income people such as seniors, veterans and those with medically vulnerable conditions.

Those who qualify would live in the facility until they transition to other, more permanent housing solutions.

Sandy officials explained that the next step in the process is for Shelter the Homeless to submit a general development application with the city, which is when the public process, including a public comment period, will begin.

After that, officials will make a decision on if the plan can move forward.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski seemed supportive of the idea in a statement, saying it could be a way for Sandy to address an issue all Utah cities face: affordable housing.

“I look forward to learning more about this new model in transitional care that will help support and stabilize the critically vulnerable among us," she stated.