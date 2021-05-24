Sandy PD offers 'vacation watch' service

SANDY, Utah — Sandy residents can now enjoy some extra peace of mind while traveling out of town.

The Sandy City Police Department is now offering a "vacation watch" service, which allows homeowners to request extra police patrols during an extended absence.

Those interested in the service can either phone the police department or go to this web page and fill out the "Vacation Watch - Police" form.

"What that does is it alerts our police department that they're going to be gone, details of how long they're going to be gone, who might be at the home taking care of the home," said Lt. Dean Carriger, Sandy PD. "That information is disseminated to our officers as well as our citizen volunteers at the police department, which make up our mobile watch program."

Residents interested in the vacation watch program will need to provide their departure and return dates, emergency contact information, the names of people who are allowed to be at the home, a description for each vehicle to be left at the property and other important details to help police differentiate between legitimate and illegal activity.

"While the Sandy Police Department cannot guarantee that your home will not be burglarized while you are gone, providing this information will allow Officers and Volunteers In Police Service (VIPS) to make extra patrols by your property and keep an eye out for anything suspicious," the web page states.

Homeowners are asked to request their vacation watches at least three days before the watch is to begin.

In addition to the vacation watch service, Sandy PD offered the following tips for reducing the chances of becoming a burglary victim:

Arrange with a trusted neighbor or relative to pick up and hold your mail and newspapers so they don't pile up. If this is not possible, notify your news carrier and the post office to hold these deliveries.