Sandy police officer remembered as loving father and husband

SANDY, Utah — The Sandy Police Department as well as family and friends are mourning the loss of Officer Brad Taylor, who is remembered as a loving husband and father to two young girls.

A GoFundMe fundraiser details Taylor died after being diagnosed with Melanoma in July.

Sandy police said their "hearts are broken" over the loss of Taylor, who was a K9 officer in the department.

"Please keep his wife, daughters, and the rest of the family in your thoughts," a social media post reads. "We love you, Brad. Rest easy, we have the watch from here."

The GoFundMe remembers Taylor was a veteran, police officer, loving husband and father to two daughters, aged two months and three years old.

"He was the best husband, girl dad, and friend any of us could have asked for," the fundraiser reads. "He will be incredibly missed."

Taylor was being treated for pneumonia in July when doctors found a large mass, the size of a football, in one of his lungs, the GoFundMe states. A biopsy revealed Melanoma had already spread through Taylor's body, including his bones.

At the end of August, Taylor started immunotherapy and was intubated in the ICU.

Money raised through the fundraiser will go to Taylor's wife and daughters during this "unbelievably difficult time in their life."

"If you know Brad you know he never asks for help and is a loyal friend," the GoFundMe reads. "Donating is the least we can do to repay him for the fun, love, and friendship he’s given those around him."