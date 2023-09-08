Sandy stair climb to honor 9/11 victims

SANDY, Utah — Monday will mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against America.

On that day, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, and crashed two of them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Another crashed into the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers put up a fight against the Islamic militants.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and the attacks triggered a decades-long global war on terrorism.

On Friday, FBI special agents and support staff will be participating in a tower stair challenge in Sandy.

It’s happening at America First Field where Real Salt Lake plays their games.

At least eight police and fire agencies are participating, including Salt Lake City Police, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Attorney's office.

Each person will climb 2,071 steps representing the 110 floors in each of the Twin Towers.

“It’s an opportunity to come and recognize those first responders that sacrificed, to recognize them for their bravery, the job that they did,” said FBI Special Agent Michael Pickett. “Many of the freedoms that we have today are because of those who have paid the price for us, so it’s an opportunity to remember them and what they did.”

It will honor the 2,977 who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, as well as the first responders and military members who protect us from foreign and domestic threats.

There are many other events planned to honor those who lost their lives.

On Monday, there will be a joint law enforcement and fire honor guard flag presentation in Cache County.

The event is to honor fallen officers and firefighters who gave their lives in the service of others during the tragic events on that day.