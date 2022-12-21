Sanpete County deputies demand pay increase to keep up with nearby agencies

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Sheriff's deputies and their loved ones made their final plea Tuesday night before the Sanpete County Commission, begging the elected commissioners to raise their salaries or else they’ll have to leave.

The sheriff told FOX 13 News that his deputies are struggling while making $6 per hour less than neighboring agencies.

“When we solve a problem that puts a band-aid on something for today, it doesn’t provide a future for my children,” said one deputy. “I cannot stay here long-term if there’s no future for my family in this county.”

Sheriff Jared Buchanan said a lot of his deputies left because the pay can’t compete with other counties. Sixty-five officers have left since 2011 with 40% of them leaving within the last three years.

“We only have 47,” he said. “That’s a well over 100% turnover rate.”

Buchanan said right now, only two deputies can patrol the entire county (measuring more than 1,600 square miles) per shift.

“What if that person is shot? Where is the backup?” said Cherrie Green. “What happens safety-wise with the sheriff’s department is not on the sheriff. It is completely on our commissioners.”

The sheriff is willing to give up an open detective position and vehicle replacements to increase the salaries for deputies, dispatchers, and those who work in the jail.

“I’m concerned that with the proposal the commissioners have given us, I have three more deputies in my jail walk out, that we will not be able to continue to provide the service in the jail,” he said.

The county commissioners decided to increase pay by $5 for deputies in their first 10 years, then raise it $3 for those who are more experienced. At the meeting, they agreed to review and discuss the sheriff’s proposed salaries by Feb. 1.

“We can’t just magically throw a switch and have the money there,” said Commissioner Scott Bartholomew. “We’ll look at it, but no promises.”

Bartholomew said he’s never seen such divide inside the courthouse.

“It has been pure hell. Plain and simple,” he said. “A lot of the employees went home crying.”