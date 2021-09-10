Watch
Sanpete County jail inmate dies from COVID-19

Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 10, 2021
MANTI, Utah — An inmate who had been at the Sanpete County jail has died from COVID-19. The 43-year-old man was serving a state sentence administered through the Utah department of corrections. That department has not disclosed his name and says he died at a hospital.

The department says it has 71 inmates at the Sanpete County jail and that 32 of them have tested positive. About half of those are considered recovered.

The man is the nineteenth state inmate to die in the pandemic. Monday at 9:00 p.m., a FOX 13-Salt Lake Tribune investigation will tell you about those other 18 men and how the virus spread through Utah's prisons.

