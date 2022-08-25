Santa Clara's Little League team returns to a hero's welcome

SANTA CLARA, Utah — As the city of St George welcomed Utah’s own Little League World Series Team, everyone’s thoughts and prayers turned to one member who hasn’t yet returned, Easton Oliverson.

His loved ones say Easton is doing “amazing” and his road to recovery is quicker than anyone expected.

“The boy had a 0% chance of survival and for him to be where he's at now, it's unbelievable,” said his father Jace Oliverson, who Facetimed his son from across the country so he could still be a part of the homecoming.

“He's pretty sad right now because he understands that everybody's home. But when push comes to shove, I'm just grateful for my heavenly father and my savior for having him here with us,” he said.

Jace is scheduled to undergo a procedure early next week and will be brought back to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City following his recovery.

As for now, the rest of the team headed through the town of Santa Clara aboard fire trucks as the town cheered for their Little Leaguers returning.

The Snow Canyon Little League, based in Santa Clara, became the first in Utah to qualify for the World Series in its 75 years, something Jace Oliverson hopes will only just be their beginning.

“There’s going to be a lot of work, it takes a lot to get where we were,” he said. “I mean it was the first time in 75 years for the state of Utah.”