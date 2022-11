LOGAN, Utah — Just two days after Thanksgiving, people are starting to celebrate Christmas. The city of Logan didn't waste a minute.

Last night, citizens gathered for a Christmas parade. Fire Trucks and other floats lit up with holiday lights and Santa Claus made an appearance at the end of the parade.

Afterward, children gathered at the historic Utah Theatre to meet Santa and pass along their Christmas wishes.

The festivities ended with a showing of the holiday classic, Elf.