Santa run, holiday lights, parade, gift fairs and MORE happening this weekend across Utah

With Thanksgiving over, Utah is kicking off Christmas and the winter holiday season with a slew of weekend events perfect for everybody in your crew!

Here's what's happening this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Center Street Holiday Celebration - Logan will host a holiday celebration to start the season in northern Utah! There will be a gift market, food trucks, a parade, tree lighting ceremony, ice skating, fireworks and MORE! The fun is happening all day on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Downtown Lighting Ceremony - Cedar City is getting ready for a season of fun with a lighting ceremony on Saturday! Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and continue all day to usher in the season. There will be a Christmas market, free train rides, food trucks, giveaways, horse-drawn carriage rides, a live nativity and of course the city will be illuminated in magical lights as the sun goes down.

Parowan Holiday Bazaar - Parowan is helping you get your holiday shopping done early this year with a two-day shopping experience filled with handmade, local gifts! Happening at the Iron County Fairgrounds Building on Friday and Saturday.

KANE COUNTY

Kanab Christmas Light Parade and Festival - Kanab is ushering in "Cowboy Christmas" with a light parade, tree lighting ceremony and wishing lanterns! Treats will also be available to attendees. The fun is kicking off at 6 p.m. at The Kanab Center on Saturday.

MILLARD COUNTY

Delta City holiday fun - Delta City is ready for the holidays with a full line up of community events beginning this weekend and extending into December. To start the season, kids can visit Santa in the community center and receive a special treat from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Stick around for the tree festival in the afternoon and then a light parade Saturday night. Activities such as a coloring contest, light show, letter drop box and more are ongoing for several weeks.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Christmas on Temple Square - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are turning on the lights at Temple Square! The annual tradition begins the day after Thanksgiving and continues through New Year's Day. Lights are on from 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. and again from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. Though construction has taken over much of Temple Square, light displays will still be on around the Tabernacle building and at the conference center.

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary - Tracy Aviary is turning on the festive fun beginning Friday through December 23! Attendees can walk through eight acres of light displays, meet Santa, enjoy a holiday drink, treats and more! Tickets required!

Gallivan Center Lights On! - The Gallivan Center is joining in on the holiday fun this weekend as lights are turned on! Head over for ice skating, a visit from Disney Princesses, Santa, tons of Christmas lights and more! The party is happening Friday from 4-7 p.m.

UINTAH COUNTY

Santa's Workshop in Vernal - Vernal Middle School will be transformed into Santa's workshop on Friday and Saturday as vendors display their goods for holiday shoppers. This family-friendly event is completely free, but be sure to bring your wallet to buy any gifts that catch your eye!

Trees for Charity - Beautifully decorated trees will transform the Uintah Conference Center on Friday and Saturday. Even better, you can bid on your favorite tree and have a painless holiday decorating experience! Proceeds from the tree sales are donated directly to charity, giving back as residents kick off the season.

UTAH COUNTY

Christmas Gift and Craft Show - Local vendors and craftsman will take over the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday for a gift and craft show! Attendees can check off their holiday shopping with a wide array of unique gifts.

Spanish Fork Festival of Lights - Beginning the night of Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year's Day, the Spanish Fork Festival of lights is back! Drive through millions of holiday light displays while in the comfort and warmth of your own car. Synced with holiday music, this display is fit for everybody in the family!

WASATCH COUNTY

Midway tree lighting celebration - Midway is kicking off the holidays during their tree lighting ceremony on Saturday! There will be caroling, candle lighting, a visit from Santa, cookies, hot cocoa, fireworks and a tree lighting! The fun begins at 6 p.m. and continues through 8:30 at Town Square.

North Pole Express - All aboard! Heber Valley Railroad is bringing back the oh-so-popular Polar Express experience but act fast if you want tickets because they're almost sold out for the season! The trip includes hot coca, a visit from Santa, a cookie from Mrs. Calus, a special gift, and plenty of entertainment from elves along the way! Tickets required.

Holiday wagon ride at Jordanelle - Nothing says the holiday season quite like a wagon ride at Jordanelle! With lights along the way, you'll be transported to a winter wonderland in the back of a horse-drawn wagon. Reservations are required!

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Santa Run - What's better than running a 5K with the community? Doing it in a Santa suit, obviously! Thousands of runners will gather in Ogden on Saturday to begin the holiday season with a Santa run! Along the route, cookie aid stations staffed by elves will keep your energy and holiday spirits bright! Registration is required.

Holiday Electric Light Parade - After the Santa Run, be sure to grab a spot along Washington Blvd. to see the holiday electric light parade! The floats in the parade are over-the-top, decked out with holiday cheer and lights! After the parade, city leaders and even Santa himself will flip on the switch to turn on the lights for Christmas Village as fireworks color the night sky. It'll be a holiday celebration to remember!