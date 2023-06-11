Sarah Sun is crowned as Miss Utah 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — Sarah Sun, Miss Aspen Hills, was crowned Miss Utah 2023 at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday, June 10.

Sun captured the crown and over $10,000 in scholarships, as well as the opportunity to serve the state and represent Utah at the Miss America Competition.

Sun is studying music and international strategy and diplomacy at Brigham Young University. Her career ambition is to obtain a Juris Doctorate and Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

Her community service initiative is Reducing Recidivism Through Art Education, where she works to make arts education available to inmates at the Utah State Prison. Sun is a classically trained pianist and played the piece “La Campanella”.

Sun is a second generation Chinese immigrant, and the first Chinese woman to represent the Miss Utah Organization.

The Miss Utah Organization had 47 contestants from across the state of Utah and offered $70,000 in scholarships to the young women participating.

Miss Deseret, Ryleigh Paulin placed as 4th runner up and will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship, Miss Panoramaland, Addelyn Brotherson placed 3rd runner up and will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship, Miss Provo, Gloria Thomas placed 2nd runner up and will be awarded a $3,000 scholarship, Miss Utah County, Jordyn Bristol placed 1st runner up will be awarded a $4,000 scholarship.