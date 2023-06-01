Saratoga Springs woman is the 8th million visitor to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

DRAPER, Utah — When Emma Thorn and her two young sons made their weekly visit to to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on June 1, little did she know she'd be welcomed by staff as their 8th million guest, winning a trip to Moab.

Making the trip from Saratoga Springs, the Thorn family has been Aqurium members since 2020, and were greeted with a confetti-filled celebration and special remarks by Aquarium Founder and CEO Brent Andersen.

“We knew the 8 millionth guest winner was happening soon but we never expected we would win! We love the Aquarium. My kids love it—everybody should come here,” said Thorne.

Since opening in Draper in March 2014, the Aquarium has now welcomed over 8 million guests, and has visited every public elementary school in the Utah every year, reaching over 82,000 students.