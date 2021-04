Saturday is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day

State and government leaders are asking the public to mitigate drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day allows individuals to safely dispose of unneeded and expired prescription drugs.

A national survey conducted in 2019 found that 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 misused prescription tranquilizers.

"Take Back Day" is taking place Saturday, April 24 between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. A list of locations in the Salt Lake area can be found below, or click here to find a collection site near you.

BOUNTIFUL POLICE

SMITH'S MARKETPLACE

555 S 200 W, BOUNTIFUL, UT 84010

CENTERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

CENTERVILLE CITY HALL

250 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE, UT 84014

CLEARFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

CLEARFIELD CITY MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOBBY

55 STATE ST, CLEARFIELD, UT 84015

CLINTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

WALMART

1632 N 2000 W, CLINTON, UT 84015

DAVIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SMITH'S

217 N 2000 W, WEST POINT, UT 84015

FARMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

SMITH'S

1316 N FRONTAGE RD W, FARMINGTON, UT 84025

HILL AIR FORCE BASE

BASE EXCHANGE

430 HILL BLVD, LAYTON, UT 84041

KAYSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

SMITH'S

1370 W 200 N, KAYSVILLE, UT 84037

LAYTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

SMITH'S

1170 E GENTILE ST, LAYTON, UT 84040

MORGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MORGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

48 W YOUNG ST, MORGAN, UT 84050

SALT LAKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

PIONEER PRECINCT

1040 W 700 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84104

SANDY CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

SANDY POLICE DEPARTMENT

10000 S & CENTENNIAL PKWY, SANDY, UT 84070

SOUTH JORDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

SOUTH JORDAN PUBLIC SAFETY BLDG

10655 S REDWOOD RD, SOUTH JORDAN, UT 84095

SOUTH SALT LAKE POLICE DEPARTMENT

WALGREENS (NORTH PARKING LOT)

3250 S 700 E, SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT 84106

SUNSET POLICE DEPARTMENT

SMITH'S

200 W 1300 N, SUNSET, UT 84015

SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

SMITH'S FOOD AND DRUG

951 W 1700 S, SYRACUSE, UT 84075

TOOELE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

WALMART

99 W 1280 N, TOOELE, UT 84074

TOOELE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SOELBERG'S MARKET

6727 UT-36, TOOELE, UT 84074

UNIFIED POLICE DEPARTMENT – MIDVALE

UNIFIED POLICE DEPARTMENT – MIDVALE

7912 S MAIN ST, MIDVALE, UT 84047

UNIFIED POLICE DEPARTMENT – KEARNS

HARMONS PARKING LOT

4872 W 6200 S, KEARNS, UT 84118

UNIFIED POLICE DEPARTMENT OF SALT LAKE – MAGNA

CHURCH PARKING LOT

3084 S 8400 W, MAGNA, UT 84044

WEST JORDAN POLICE

WEST JORDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

8040 S REDWOOD RD, WEST JORDAN, UT 84088

WEST VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

CVS PHARMACY

3148 W 3500 S, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT 84119