Scammers sending fake USPS texts, asking for package redelivery fees

SALT LAKE CITY — While many Utahns are getting into the giving spirit, there are people out there who take advantage of us during the holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about texts and emails scammers are sending, pretending to be the U.S. Postal Service, asking for $3 to have a package redelivered. This is the time of the year when the BBB sees the most scams, BBB spokeswoman Britta Clark said.

“If you do happen to click a link, it takes you to a website that looks exactly like USPS, and it says that they have to charge you in order to have your item re-delivered, it's a scam," she said.

USPS will never charge for a redelivery.

Paul Stach said he can see why someone would fall for the scam.

“I think most people probably... would be surprised that there was a fee, but then they might think, 'Oh no,' like, 'The system's changing for the worse' or something," he said.

Stach is not surprised people let their guards down during the holidays.

“People are in really high spirits and really community spirit or public spirited or family spirited," he said. "Maybe sometimes that can open vulnerability for people who have nefarious intent.”