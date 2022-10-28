SpaceX rocket launch visible across Utah sky

ST GEORGE, Utah — Utahns across the southern half of the state got a unique view Thursday night with the latest SpaceX scheduled rocket launch.

SpaceX launch

The following photos were taken in Littlewater, Utah along the Arizona border. The launch itself took place at the Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Courtesy of Julia Blackhorse

Following the launch, the rocket will return to earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission can be found here.

