Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX rocket launch visible across Utah sky

Posted at 9:08 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 23:29:05-04

ST GEORGE, Utah — Utahns across the southern half of the state got a unique view Thursday night with the latest SpaceX scheduled rocket launch.

SpaceX launch

The following photos were taken in Littlewater, Utah along the Arizona border. The launch itself took place at the Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

COURTESY OF JULIA BLACKHORSE 1.jpg

Following the launch, the rocket will return to earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere