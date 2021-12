HERRIMAN, Utah — A school bus took someone's mailbox for a ride in Herriman this week.

Chris Egan was driving behind the bus when he noticed the mailbox hanging off the side. He snapped a picture and posted it in a local community Facebook group.

Chris Egan

"Somebody in Herriman is missing a mailbox. I found it for you," the caption read.

Egan told FOX 13 he took the picture around noon Tuesday near 12600 South and Herriman Main Street.

FOX 13 has reached out to the school district for comment.