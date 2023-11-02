School bus driver charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to bus with students onboard

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has announced that the former Granite School District bus driver who allegedly set fire to a bus with students inside will be charged with arson.

In addition to the 10 counts of first-degree felony aggravated arson, Michael Austin Ford will also be charged with second-degree felony aggravated child abuse for the February 2022 fire. For the incident in April 2023, Ford has been charged with second-degree felony arson and second-degree felony obstructing justice.

In the Granite School District, four separate bus fires were found to all involve Ford as the bus driver. In February 2022, one incident involved Ford driving a school bus with students inside when the dashboard began smoking. Students were able to evacuate and the bus was repaired and returned to service shortly after.

In April 2023, footage revealed Ford to be striking a lighter in his hand to light the electrical components under the dashboard.

"The suspect continued driving the bus, looking down several times at smoke and intermittently visible flames," arresting information reads in part.

Following an investigation by the State Fire Marshall's office, Ford's employment would be terminated and he would be later arrested.

“Mr. Ford endangered the lives of not only the children on the bus but also the other drivers on the road. These charges reflect the severity of the risk that was created by Mr. Ford. We appreciate the work of our partners in law enforcement, the State Fire Marshal, and Granite School District for their thorough investigation,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”