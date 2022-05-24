School district, police investigating incident that left Ogden High School girl with concussion

OGDEN, Utah — A disturbing video from inside an Ogden High School girls' bathroom shows a student attacking another student. The victim’s mom tells FOX 13 News that her daughter was beaten to the point of losing consciousness.

“They just left her and went off running,” she said.

Perla Gonzalez said the alleged bully has been bothering her child all year, claiming she put gum in her hair and made fun of her clothes and language. The bullying escalated last Wednesday and the assault was caught on camera.

She said a group of girls her daughter thought were her friends lured her to the bathroom where another student was waiting.

“She told her that she wanted to talk to her but she didn’t talk. She got close and started hitting her,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said her daughter told her she doesn’t know how long it lasted. She eventually blacked out.

“I think there was another girl hiding in one of the bathroom stalls and she helped her get up,” she said.

The high school junior went to the emergency department at the McKay-Dee Hospital and was treated for a head injury.

Gonzalez said the district told her there’s a chance her daughter’s attacker could be expelled.

“She remembers and cries. I asked her why she’s crying and she doesn’t answer me because she’s a very serious girl," she said. "But I know, I know it’s hurting her."

She said her child is still physically and emotionally recovering.

Now, she’s pleading with parents to step up and teach kids to stand up against bullying.

“[Bullying] has taken the lives of so many children. Children are so vulnerable to bullying, and we as parents are the responsible ones for how we teach our children,” Gonzalez said.

The Ogden School District sent a statement saying “serious and appropriate disciplinary steps are being taken.”

The Ogden Police Department is also conducting a criminal investigation. An officer told FOX 13 News they anticipate assault-related charges will be filed this week.