School district, sheriff's office investigating alleged racist bullying on Utah County school bus

UTAH COUNTY — A video posted to social media appears to show an incident of racism and bullying on a school bus.

The video posted publicly on Snapchat shows middle school children gathering around a Black student while the bus is moving.

One boy is heard saying, “Black guy! Black guy, look at this.”

As the boys surround the student, some are seen poking him.

The student then responds, “Stop touching me.”

The video lasts several seconds.

The Alpine School District says it is investigating the incident.

In a statement, the district said: "Alpine School District quickly began an investigation upon being made aware of an incident on a school bus. The District’s bullying policy and non-discrimination procedures are being followed to ensure the situation is investigated and addressed immediately. Law enforcement was contacted and has been involved in the investigation. Alpine is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment."

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the investigation and is working to identify the students.

“Everyone should feel protected wherever they are, especially as they are going to and from school,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.