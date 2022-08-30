Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

School threats made on gaming platform leads to arrest of Snow College student

school
Elizabeth Ruiz
school
Posted at 12:09 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 14:17:13-04

EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College student is facing charges after he allegedly made threats on a gaming platform about shooting at schools, placing schools in multiple Utah counties on lockdown for hours.

Maximus Johnson was booked into the Sanpete County Jail and was charged with threats of terrorism, a Snow College representative said.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted Snow College to report a person had "made generic threats about carrying out an active shooter situation," a statement from Snow College reads.

Threats were made toward schools in Utah, Sanpete and Juab counties, although not one particular school was targeted.

Officials with the Juab School District told FOX 13 News they chose to lockdown schools for two hours while the tips regarding violence were investigated.

Shortly after, Johnson was located and arrested.

Snow College officials reported student safety is their top priority and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere