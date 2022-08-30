School threats made on gaming platform leads to arrest of Snow College student

EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College student is facing charges after he allegedly made threats on a gaming platform about shooting at schools, placing schools in multiple Utah counties on lockdown for hours.

Maximus Johnson was booked into the Sanpete County Jail and was charged with threats of terrorism, a Snow College representative said.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted Snow College to report a person had "made generic threats about carrying out an active shooter situation," a statement from Snow College reads.

Threats were made toward schools in Utah, Sanpete and Juab counties, although not one particular school was targeted.

Officials with the Juab School District told FOX 13 News they chose to lockdown schools for two hours while the tips regarding violence were investigated.

Shortly after, Johnson was located and arrested.

Snow College officials reported student safety is their top priority and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.