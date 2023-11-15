Schultz picked to be new Utah House Speaker

SALT LAKE CITY — House Republicans met in a closed-door meeting Tuesday night to elect new leadership following the resignation of Speaker Brad Wilson.

Ultimately, the House Majority Caucus elevated Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, to be the new Speaker. He previously served under Wilson as Majority Leader. The caucus also chose:



Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, as Majority Leader

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, as Majority Whip

Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, as Assistant Majority Whip

"We look forward to doing our best," Speaker-elect Schultz told reporters after the election. "The citizens of our state will come first."

The Speaker-elect said he intended to focus on policies tied to growth including water, infrastructure, transportation and energy. He hinted at a project he wanted to work on, but declined to talk specifics until he had briefed the House Majority Caucus on it.

Speaker-elect Schultz said he also wanted to keep a good relationship with House Democrats. Rep. Moss said they will include the Minority Caucus in budget and policy discussions, including regular meetings.

The full House of Representatives will vote on confirming Schultz as Speaker in a vote on Wednesday evening. Speaker Wilson is resigning to run for U.S. Senate in the race to replace Senator Mitt Romney.