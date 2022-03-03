Scooter crash in Eagle Mountain leaves juvenile in critical condition

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A juvenile is in critical condition after a scooter crash in Eagle Mountain Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said a call came in just before 4 p.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian accident near North Horizon Drive and North Hummer Drive.

Initial information shows a juvenile male on a scooter may have gone through a stop sign and hit the left front side of a car.

The exact age of the male was not made immediately available.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Cannon reports deputies are investigating the incident and cause of the crash.