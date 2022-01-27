Search and rescue helps hiker stuck near Bountiful Peak

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A search and rescue mission was underway Wednesday night for a hiker who was stuck near Bountiful Peak.

According to the Davis County Sheriff's Office, a 32-year-old man needed assistance coming off the mountain.

The man reportedly called into dispatch on his own and search and rescue crews are on their way to help him.

With the help of the Department of Public Safety helicopter, the man was able to get off the mountain.

So far, there are no reports on injuries.

FOX 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update with more information as it's made available.