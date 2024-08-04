Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search continues for missing 51 year-old man in Willard Bay

GSL Willard Bay
Aaron Kimbell, FOX 13 News
GSL Willard Bay
Posted
and last updated

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Search-and-rescue crews are continuing to search the southern end of Willard Bay, after a 51 year-old man disappeared into the water Saturday night.

Sgt. James Morgan with the Utah State Parks tells FOX 13 News the call came in around 9:00 p.m. The man was reportedly swimming in the bay when a storm separated him from his boat. He was unable to get back, prompting a search that lasted through early Sunday morning.

The South Marina at Willard Bay State Park is closed until further notice as the search continues.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere