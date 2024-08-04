Search continues for missing 51 year-old man in Willard Bay

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Search-and-rescue crews are continuing to search the southern end of Willard Bay, after a 51 year-old man disappeared into the water Saturday night.

Sgt. James Morgan with the Utah State Parks tells FOX 13 News the call came in around 9:00 p.m. The man was reportedly swimming in the bay when a storm separated him from his boat. He was unable to get back, prompting a search that lasted through early Sunday morning.

The South Marina at Willard Bay State Park is closed until further notice as the search continues.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.