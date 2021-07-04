Search continues for missing and endangered woman out of Salt Lake County

SANDY, Utah — Police are asking for help to find a missing and endangered 53-year-old woman out of Salt Lake County who was last seen Friday.

Masako Kenley was last seen in the area of 7134 S. 700 E. in Midvale on Friday afternoon. Her car was found in the Costco parking lot at 11100 South Auto Mall Dr. in Sandy on Saturday.

She is an Asian female who is five feet, two inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kenley was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt, dark blue jeans and dark blue sandals.

About 100 people gathered in Sandy today to help search for Kenley. Her friends and family say she was headed to Layton to meet with some coworkers, but she never showed up.

Sandy Police/South Salt Lake Police

"She's a great person. We're really worried about her," said Tracie Benites, Kenley's longtime neighbor and friend. "We're concerned about her disappearance and the circumstances surrounding it."

When Kenley's family couldn't get in touch with her, they became worries and called police. The search for her began just before midnight on Friday.

"When we all found out about it we started searching and we started looking along the freeway corridor from here to Layton just trying to check every off ramp because we figured maybe she had a medical emergency so we checked hospitals," said Adam Clayton, another friend and neighbor of Kenley. "We just tried searching where we think she might have gone."

Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured her van pulling into the parking lot just after 8 on Saturday morning.

Close to 100 people showed up to help search the surrounding areas for Kenley. They say the fact she has not been answering her phone or been in touch since Friday is very out of character for her.

If you have any information about Kenley's whereabouts or information on her disappearance, call the sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000.