Search continues for Riverton teens missing since Monday

Riverton Police Department
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 18, 2021
RIVERTON, Utah — Police in Riverton say they have "exhausted every viable lead" in their search for two missing teens and are hoping the public can lend assistance.

Ellie Droge and Ocean Pulley were last seen leaving Oquirrh Hills Middle School around 9 a.m. Monday and have not been seen since. A household security camera later caught the two walking through the neighborhood.

According to police, the teens wanted to continue in a relationship their parents were against.

Pulley was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans with large holes and was carrying a black backpack. Droge was wearing a white hoodie with black jeans.

Neither teen has a cell phone or way to contact them.

Riverton Police Commander Ryan Shosted says the department is working every lead and is asking anyone with information on the teens to call 801-840-4000.

