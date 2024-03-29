Search continues for Spanish Fork man reported missing more than two weeks ago

SPANISH FORK, Utah — It has been over two weeks since a Utah County man was reported missing.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department says a call originally came in on March 12th, that 45-year-old Joshua Clarke had left his home on the east bench of Spanish under some mental health issues.

Clarke was last seen that night walking in the area of 1400 West in Mapleton.

"Our officers were looking around Mapleton was looking around for him as well assisting and that's where he was located, but again, he would not stop talk to us, information we got from family is that basically he would be very confrontational with police," said Lt. Slaymaker.

The following day, Lt. Slaymaker says Clarke was reported as a missing person.

He says the family believes that Clarke probably went to the foothills above Mapleton.

Lt. Slaymaker told FOX 13 News on Thursday that Spanish Fork Police, Mapleton Police, the Utah County Sheriff's Office and others have participated in search efforts to try and find Clarke.

"DPS's helicopter has flown that area in an effort to try to locate him. there's also been a couple of other private helicopters, I'm not sure who owns them or who they were, but they have also flown that area in an effort to try and locate Joshua," said Lt. Slaymaker. "There's been some searches done by drones in the area, which has not turned up anything."

He says there have also been searches done in the area of the foothills above Mapleton by horseback, which have also proven unsuccessful in locating Clarke.

FOX 13 News did reach out to Clarke's family on Thursday who presented the following statement:

"Josh is 45 years old and an avid hiker/mountaineer. He stated he was headed to the mountains and based upon his last known location we believe he was most likely headed toward Spanish Fork Peak; however, Josh is able to cover long distances in a short period of time. We would ask that as people are out and about, especially in the mountain areas in Utah County to be on the lookout for him. We are grateful for all of the search efforts that have taken place thus far by law enforcement, family, friends, and the community."

Clarke was reported to last have been wearing Scarpa hiking boots, black pants, grey or possibly blue jacket with a dark colored hat and black backpack. Clarke is 5'10", 165lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

Lt. Slaymaker says Spanish Fork PD and some private dog handlers will be searching on Friday for Clarke, weather permitting.

If you have any information about Clarke's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Spanish Fork Police at 801-804-4700.