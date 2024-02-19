Search continues for Tooele wife, mother missing for four days

TOOELE, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 43-year-old Tooele woman who has been missing for four days.

A mother of two children, Karen Crawford was last seen Thursday driving a black Mazda CX-5 in the area of State Street and Interstate 215.

"Karen is a delightful person," said her sister, Christy Johnson. "She is funny, she is witty."

Johnson added that Karen is the kind of person who would do anything for anybody, but has struggled with mental illness.

"She has bipolar disorder and we're very concerned because she has attempted self-harm recently and we're just worried sick about her," said Johnson.

According to her sister, Crawford made a purchase in the area of the Fashion Place Mall in Murray, but hasn't used her card or phone to contact anyone since.

The Tooele City Police Department has been working with Murray police to find Karen, but neither agency has a lead at the moment.

"It's been overwhelming," said Johnson. "We have people that have been driving around the county just looking. Our county is 10,000 square miles."

Crawford's disappearance hits real close to home for Johnson for more than just the family ties. She works as the director of the Switchpoint Tooele Community Resource Center where many of client's struggle with mental health support.

"She has love and support, she has mental health services. It's devastating because it's not enough," she said.

Anyone with information about Crawford's whereabouts is asked to call Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.