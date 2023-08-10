Search for suspect begins after man fatally shot in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City officials are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

The shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the area of 4197 Bluebird Circle.

Police arrived to find an adult man had died due to a gunshot wound. Further details about the identity of the man were not made immediately available by officials.

During a preliminary investigation, police discovered that a suspect or suspects arrived in a car and got in some kind of fight with the victim before a shot was fired from the vehicle.

It's unclear how many individuals were in the car and may be considered suspects in the case.

Police told FOX 13 News there is no active threat to the community in relation to the incident as they believe there was a connection between the victim and suspect or suspects.

West Valley City police said they expect to release more details as the investigation continues.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.