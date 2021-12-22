Search on for missing 12-year-old boy

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A search was underway Wednesday morning for a missing West Valley City boy.

MISSING: 12yo Victor David Sanchez-Hernandez left home near 3800 S 3400 S with friends at noon on 12/20 & hasn’t come home. David is 5’2” 130 lbs, brown eyes, black hair. Last seen wearing a gray hoodie, unknown color pants & black shoes. Please call 801-840-4000 with info. pic.twitter.com/6OSh669vlG — WVC Police (@WVCPD) December 22, 2021

According to a tweet from West Valley City Police, 12-year-old Victor David Sanchez-Hernandez left his home near 3800 West 3400 South with friends around noon on Monday December 20, and hasn’t returned home.

The boy is described as being 5’2” tall and weighing 130 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, unknown color pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Sanchez-Hernandez, you’re asked to call the WVCPD at 801-840-4000.

