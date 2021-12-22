Watch
Search on for missing 12-year-old boy

WVCPD
A search was underway Wednesday morning for a missing West Valley City boy.
Posted at 7:12 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 09:12:37-05

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A search was underway Wednesday morning for a missing West Valley City boy.

According to a tweet from West Valley City Police, 12-year-old Victor David Sanchez-Hernandez left his home near 3800 West 3400 South with friends around noon on Monday December 20, and hasn’t returned home.

The boy is described as being 5’2” tall and weighing 130 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, unknown color pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Sanchez-Hernandez, you’re asked to call the WVCPD at 801-840-4000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
