Search ongoing for missing Utah woman over 1 month after disappearance

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The search continues for a missing woman who was last seen in Clearfield in the middle of August.

Tina Marie Jones, 52, was reported missing on August 28, although she was last seen in Clearfield on August 16.

She is described to be 5'5" tall, 180 pounds, with dark-brown dixie-cut hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored pants.

Investigators say Jones has some mental illnesses and has experienced homelessness for several years "throughout various parts of the country."

In the days before she was last seen, Jones checked into a homeless shelter in Salt Lake City for three days.

At the time of her disappearance, Jones was staying with an acquaintance at Clearfield Junction Apartments and left all of her belongings except for her wallet at the residence.

Security camera footage shows Jones walking westbound over the Center Street Bridge in Clearfield. That was the last time she was seen.

Investigators have made contact with hospitals and homeless shelters in the area, which have not reported any sightings of Jones. Financial and phone records have also been checked but have not provided any clues as to where Jones may be.

Based on the last contact Jones had with family and friends, police believe she may have been trying to get to St. George.

Anybody who has seen or had contact "immediately before or any time after August 16," should call police. There is no evidence of foul play at this point in the investigation.