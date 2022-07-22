Search underway after possible drowning at Rockport State Park

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A search is underway at Rockport State Park after a possible drowning Thursday evening, the Summit County Sheriff's Office reports.

A paddle board was located in the water with no person on it and officials activated a search.

Officials believe it was a male who was originally on the paddle board but are seeking confirmation.

Life flight and a drone team were sent to the scene, and additional resources from state parks were requested. Deputies are also working to confirm if someone may be under the water.

