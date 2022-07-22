Watch Now
Search underway after possible drowning at Rockport State Park

Summit County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:35 PM, Jul 21, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A search is underway at Rockport State Park after a possible drowning Thursday evening, the Summit County Sheriff's Office reports.

A paddle board was located in the water with no person on it and officials activated a search.

Officials believe it was a male who was originally on the paddle board but are seeking confirmation.

Life flight and a drone team were sent to the scene, and additional resources from state parks were requested. Deputies are also working to confirm if someone may be under the water.

This is a breaking news situation. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for more updates.

