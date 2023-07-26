Search underway for convicted murderer in Utah

PROVO, Utah — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a convicted murderer who was recently involved in a violent crime.

Provo Police say 42-year-old Solomon Lee Johnson is wanted as a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred at a residence in Provo on July 19.

It was reported that during the incident, the suspect brandished a gun and made threats to the resident.

Johnson is currently on parole from a prior murder conviction, and has an active Board of Pardons warrant for his arrest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Provo Police at 801-852-6210. If seen, do not approach, but call 911 to report.