EPHRAIM, Utah — Ephraim police are searching for a missing Snow College student who was last seen possibly leaving her dorm Monday night.

Security video appears to show Madelyn Allen, 19, leaving Snow Hall at 9:22 p.m. Monday with a plastic bag.

Police say Allen could be wearing a white fleece jacket, dark skirt and flat shoes.

Snow College officials are working with the FBI and police to help locate Allen.

Anyone with knowledge of Allen's whereabouts is urged to call police at 435-283-7170.