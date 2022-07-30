Search underway in Payson Canyon for missing 52-year-old man

PAYSON, Utah — A search is underway in Payson Canyon for a man who officials say has been missing since Friday. Teams as well as aerial support are assisting in the search.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the 52-year-old went up Payson Canyon at around 10:30 -11:30 a.m. and never returned.

The man's car was found in an overflow parking lot by Maple Dell Scout Camp, Sgt. Cannon explained.

Teams are searching the area, but they are dealing with very rugged terrain. A helicopter is also assisting with the search by helping to shuttle teams to the tops of nearby peaks.

Video from the Utah County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter leaving the area with a crew inside.

