2-alarm fire leads to vacant building collapse

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews worked early Monday morning to extinguish a two-alarm fire in Salt Lake City that led to a collapse of a vacant building.

The fire was ignited just after one in the morning near 704 South 400 West.

Officials said the incident was called out as a 2-alarm fire and about 40 firefighters responded to the call.

Crews took a defensive approach to the fire as there was a structural collapse involved.

Photos show the walls and roof of the building completely gone, with piles of charred debris scattered around the scene.

Salt Lake City Fire Department

No injuries were reported in the fire as officials explained it had been vacant for some time.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental and not suspicious in nature, fire officials reported.

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area as teams continue to monitor and investigate the scene.