Second murder charge officially filed against suspect in 'purge' killings

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A murder charge was officially filed in Utah County Tuesday against a man who previously told police he was attempting to "purge the city" before he killed a man in Ogden and Spanish Fork.

Christian Taele, 28, now faces one count of Murder in Utah County. This, in addition to murder charges filed in Weber county.

On July 8, officers located a man, now identified as Ryan Hooley, who was deceased behind a local business in Spanish Fork.

Later that day, Spanish Fork police received a phone call from Ogden Police saying that Taele admitted he had murdered Hooley, charging documents state.

Taele was also charged in Weber County for allegedly killing another man, identified as 23-year-old Tyler Belinti.

The family of Hooley spoke to FOX 13 News and said the situation was a "nightmare."

According to police documents, Taele said that a “higher power” directed him to “’purge’ the city.”