SALT LAKE CITY — A truck was dangling off the ramp from I-215 north to westbound I-80 Wednesday morning as rain continued to fall.

It's not clear how the accident happened. Utah Highway Patrol said the driver was okay.

It’s raining, slow down and use caution. Above all else arrive safely to wherever it is you are going! ⁦@UTHighwayPatrol⁩ pic.twitter.com/pIwcVyZgEG — Jeff Nigbur (@MajorNigburUHP) August 18, 2021

The cleanup was expected to take about an hour.