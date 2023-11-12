Watch Now
Semi rollover leads to ramp closure near Echo

The semi rolled over on to its side, the cabin of the vehicle partially dented under its own weight. It is morning. Two people are seen in the background assessing the damage.
Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:10 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 12:10:02-05

ECHO, Utah — A semi truck hauling apples rolled over when it failed to navigate a curve on I-84 near Echo early Sunday morning.

According to UDOT, the crash happened just after 6:00 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the semi was headed east on I-84 when it reached the split and attempted to turn onto the eastbound lanes of I-80.

UHP says the driver was going too fast to navigate the curve safely, causing the truck to roll over and block the ramp from eastbound I-84 to Westbound I-80.

The semi truck rolled onto its side, part of it's load on the road. The sun shines in the background, resulting in the truck casting a shadow in the direction of the person taking the photo.

Fortunately no injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. At time of reporting, the road remains closed. The closure is expected to last between two to three hours.

