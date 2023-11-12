Semi rollover leads to ramp closure near Echo

ECHO, Utah — A semi truck hauling apples rolled over when it failed to navigate a curve on I-84 near Echo early Sunday morning.

According to UDOT, the crash happened just after 6:00 a.m.

Crash

WB I-80 at MP 167 (I-84/ Echo Jct) Summit Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 7:08 AM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 12, 2023

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the semi was headed east on I-84 when it reached the split and attempted to turn onto the eastbound lanes of I-80.

UHP says the driver was going too fast to navigate the curve safely, causing the truck to roll over and block the ramp from eastbound I-84 to Westbound I-80.

Fortunately no injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. At time of reporting, the road remains closed. The closure is expected to last between two to three hours.