NEPHI, Utah — A semi truck rolled over after blowing a tire on I-15 northbound Thursday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the accident happened at the 221.5 mile marker.

Sgt. Roden said the truck blew a tire and went to the left then rolled in the median.

The truck was the only vehicle involved and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was blocking the left southbound lane but all lanes are now open.