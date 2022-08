LEHI, Utah — A semi-truck hauling sand prompted the closure of a Lehi road after it tipped over.

The rollover happened on the southbound on-ramp of Timpanogos Highway in Lehi and blocked the road, photos show.

Utah Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol said the truck was pulling two trailers loaded with sand and the rear trailer was not impacted.

Minor injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials estimate the closure to last about two hours.